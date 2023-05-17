Woman’s Encounter With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Her Day

It was a normal day for this woman, from Gurugram, until she spotted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her Bengaluru flight. The unexpected meeting left Aarzoo, a developer at Zomato, on cloud nine as she got a chance to interact with the finance minister and click a selfie with her. She shared that the incident made her day. The photos of the meet have now gone viral, grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

Aarzoo narrated a heartwarming incident that occurred during her journey to Bengaluru. Posting a picture with Nirmala Sitharaman on Twitter, the techie expressed her excitement at meeting such an influential and inspiring personality. She wrote, “What are the odds of boarding the same plane as the Finance minister, Nirmala ma’am. An inspiration for many, this really made my day.”

What are the odds of boarding the same plane as the Finance minister , Nirmala ma’am✈️❤️An inspiration for many, this really made my day 🫡@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/n74UPBOljI — Aarzoo  (@coding_finesse) May 10, 2023

Aarzoo’s chance encounter with Finance Minister received a lot of attention from social media users, some of who expressed their admiration for Nirmala Sitharaman’s work.

One user praised her for handling the Indian economy well, saying, “The best among the current finance ministers across the world. The way she handled Indian economy compared to rest of the countries with not-so-major collapses is really commendable. Data tells she is pretty great at her job.”

The best among the current finance ministers across the world. The way she handled Indian economy compared to rest of the countries with not so major collapses is really commendable. Data tells she is pretty great at her job.— Siddhant (@SiddhantSiddh15) May 10, 2023

Another highlighted the rarity of the chance to have an encounter with the finance minister on a flight and wrote, “Well, Assuming the FM takes 10 business/first class flights per month with 30 passengers per flight, the pool of potential passengers is reduced to 300. With 14.31 million monthly passengers, the odds of a person flying on the same plane as the FM is approx. 1 in 47,700.”

Well, Assuming the FM takes 10 business/first class flights per month with 30 passengers per flight, the pool of potential passengers is reduced to 300. With 14.31 million monthly passengers, the odds of a person flying on the same plane as the FM is approx 1 in 47,700.— shresthdeep gupta (@ShresthdeepG) May 11, 2023

Another person agreed with Aarzoo’s caption and wrote, “Lucky you. She is really quite a down-to-earth kind of a person.”

lucky you !! she is really quite down to earth kind of a person— आञ्जनेय (@TheBuddhaHeir) May 10, 2023

One of the users suggested, “Lucky to meet her, get her contact and send the feedback about the public problems directly.”

Lucky to meet her , get her contact and send the feed back about the public problems directly— Gopal Rao (@KapilavayiG) May 11, 2023

In the post, the techie not only tagged Nirmala Sitharaman but also tagged the popular page named Peak Bangalore. This page is dedicated to sharing incidents that happen in the city, allowing people to share their experiences of life in Bengaluru.