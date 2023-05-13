Woman's Energetic Dance To SOTY's Radha Teri Chunari Is Our New Favourite

Social media has become a hub for content that ranges from informative to entertaining. Among the many types of content that exist, dance videos seem to be a crowd favourite. With their ability to captivate an audience, it’s no surprise that these clips often go viral. The latest addition to the long list of such viral clips is a video of a woman recreating the dance moves of Radha from the 2012 release Student of the Year.

Dressed in a blue lehenga, the woman is seen matching the beats of the super-hit track with her dance moves. In the caption of the post, the woman added a playful touch by writing, “Radha wants more."

The post has raked up over 5 lakh views along with comments from Instagram users, who have praised the woman’s dancing skills. People dropped comments requesting the woman to keep posting more such videos. One of the users wrote, “I love this dance, I also want to dance like this in my life. Your outfit is also too pretty, amazing and fantastic.” Another user added, “Wow, you are such an incredible dancer! I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen while watching your video.” One more user wrote, “I absolutely loved this video, Kiran! Your energy and passion for dance really shine through in every move.”

Previously, a video of a woman dancing to a Punjabi song on the Delhi Metro had gone viral. The woman, wearing a face mask, can be seen placing her phone camera on the floor of the train coach and started dancing to the song Shape by Punjabi singer Kaka. As she danced in the less crowded train coach, another girl got up from her seat and joined her in the impromptu performance. Some onlookers watched with curiosity while others smiled as the woman continued to film the dance.

This video stirred up a social media storm, with many praising the spontaneity and joy of the moment captured in the clip. However, not everyone seemed impressed with the idea of dancing in the metro. Many criticised the young women for disturbing other passengers in the metro. They also urged authorities to take action against such individuals.