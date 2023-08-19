Woman's Flawless Tamil Rendition Of What Jhumka Deserves To Be Viral

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has achieved remarkable success at the box office. One of the standout tracks from the film, What Jhumka, has become a sensation. Numerous videos have surfaced on social media platforms showcasing people enthusiastically dancing and creating their own versions of this song. Adding to the excitement, recently, a Tamil version of the famous Bollywood song has taken the internet into overdrive.

Shared by artist Shruthi Shankar on her Instagram handle, the video commences with her seated with a guitar and weaving an enchanting tune that sets the stage for her heartfelt performance. She seamlessly transitions into her rendition of What Jhumka and distinguishes her performance by effortlessly interweaving Tamil lyrics with the Hindi composition.

Take a look at the video here:

Accompanying the video, Shruthi Shankar penned a caption tagging notable figures like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam. “I channelled my inner Samyu Mohan (musician) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it," she wrote.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many appreciated the artist and showered praise on her. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Maybe it’s a grass is greener situation. But as a Punjabi guy…Tamil just sounds way more beautiful and hits me in the roots."

Another commented, “Stunning. The transition into Tamil lyrics was as smooth as it could get. Very good Tamil lines as well."

“Loved it. Seamless transition between Tamil and Hindi," an Instagram user wrote.

The video was shared on August 9 and has since amassed over a million views, with the count still rising. The post has also garnered numerous likes.

What Jhumka, the song featured in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, showcases the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, complemented by Ranveer Singh’s contribution to the rap section. Written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, the song’s lyrics have been given a contemporary twist by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who introduced fresh lyrics and incorporated a rap element. The music is a captivating fusion of talents from Madan Mohan and Pritam, resulting in a musical masterpiece that further enhances the film’s allure.

What are your thoughts on this Tamil adaptation of What Jhumka? Did you find the Tamil version of the song appealing?