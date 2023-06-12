Woman's Heartwarming Story Of Love And Support From Her Neighbours Goes Viral

In a world where genuine hospitality is rare, Mysore, a quaint city in Karnataka, stands out as a shining example. Located just a short distance from Bengaluru, Mysore has heritage buildings, monuments and abundant greenery, while its impeccably clean streets offer respite from the chaos of city life. Here, we are not going to talk about Mysore. But Gayathri. She has shared her remarkable experience living in this city. Gayathri expressed gratitude for her extraordinary neighbours who warmly invite her for meals, ensure her safety, watch over her beloved pet and even give him treats. The tweet has garnered over 1 lakh views, prompting numerous social media users to share their own encounters or express their desire to experience such genuine hospitality in their own neighbourhoods.

Sharing her heartfelt experience, Gayathri said, “Mysore is like this. Stepped out of yoga this morning and a neighbour messages. I can’t even begin to explain how kind Mysore is. Needed to rent a bike, and someone came over with one before I’d even finished messaging. Came with me to the ground to practice and *till the yoga centre* so I’d know the way. My dog cries when the door is shut so I leave my front door open so all the neighbours keep an eye. Amazing city or maybe it’s just my street and my neighbours but it’s so fulfilling to be here. I feel such gratitude.”

Gayathri goes on to mention that her neighbour surprised her with a bisi bele bath, while another neighbour sent her sambar. Yet another neighbour sends her plants and biscuits for her dog. In return, she shares a portion of whatever she cooks. Gayathri expresses that the entire street feels like one big family and it is common to find each other’s plates and cups in their kitchens regularly.

She further highlights an important point, stating that she leaves her front door wide open when she goes out, so that her dog doesn’t get anxious and cry. “Whole street keeps an eye. Around 5-6 houses around and my maid whenever she’s passing for work,” she adds

Gayathri’s story struck a chord with social media users, who eagerly shared their own experiences with similar neighbours.

One user shared their own experience, stating, “Mam I guess it’s not only Mysuru its entire Karnataka is same. In my office my friends would use to get lunch for me every day because I did like food of our office canteen.”

Another user reflected on the changing dynamics, saying, “This was the Bengaluru we grew up. Some people and places still retain the legacy, but the warm connection between people is slowly getting loss.”

Sharing their personal encounters, another user remarked, “Growing up in Tatanagar, I have also experienced this. Now in Coimbatore, also I am lucky to have neighbours who give me fresh produce from their kitchen garden.”

Expressing their admiration, a person wrote, “Wow! Who would not want to live in a community or town like that? Reminds me of life in Govt. quarters where most know each other and there is a community consciousness of sorts.”

Having such people around you is truly a blessing!