Woman's Kind Gesture For Injured Bumblebee Is Winning Internet

There’s a popular theory that if bees disappeared from the surface of the earth, humans would have no more than four years to live. Thus, it is important for humans to save bees. A woman on the internet did just that. A heartening video of a woman rescuing a bumblebee has touched the hearts of many people on the internet. The video shared on Instagram, opens to show a Bumblebee crawling on the shoe of the woman. After noticing that the bumblebee seemed hungry, the woman placed a flower in front of it. The attentive woman noticed that the bee’s wings were damaged, and she couldn’t fly anymore. According to the video, the woman decided to take care of the bee. She built a shelter for it and placed sugar water for it to drink. The woman stated that the bee had been with her for three weeks and was recovering.

Watch the video here:

The post was shared two days ago and has got 431 K likes and loads of comments. The people in the section appreciated the woman’s gesture of kindness. One of the users commented, “Wow. Never thought I’d feel this way about a bee. Good job.”

Another user said, “I am actually sobbing. I love kind people so much.”

One comment read, “Wonderful human, wish the rest of the world would follow your lead.”

” You guys are the best! Thank you for saving this bee and setting an example of how we can help our fellow creatures,” read a reply.

In May 2018, photos and videos of a woman named Fiona Presly rescuing a wingless bumblebee went viral on the internet.

The video raked up over 4 million views on social media.

Entomologists told Presly that the bee lost her wings due to the Deformed Wing virus. Presly made a nest of black cotton inside a plastic box for the bee, The People reported. The home built by Presly included a feeding station with sugar water, a small pond for bathing, and a mini paper ladder for the bees to climb.

Presley further told the portal that she was devastated when the bee disappeared for a few hours once. However, it came back and looked thirsty, she added. Presley stated that she gave sugar water to the bee. The bee lived for five months with Presly’s care and died in her hands.