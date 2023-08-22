Woman's Nightgown Hanging On Tree Triggers Every Desi's 'Night' Fear, Watch Funny Video

Watching a horror movie at night is something that usually strikes fear in most of us. Not because of the ghostly figures on the screen that create the dread, but rather the lingering unease that haunts the night after the movie ends – even simple tasks like fetching a glass of water become a challenge. And just imagine stepping out for a breath of fresh air at midnight and finding an empty gown suspended right before you. That’s a scenario nobody desires! Yet, a Desi woman recently experienced something oddly similar when she sought fresh air during a sleepless night (and no, it wasn’t related to a horror movie; that was just an illustration). The amusing story gained widespread attention on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter after the lady chose to share it the following morning on social media.

The viral video portrays a nightgown hanging from a tree branch on a balcony in front of the narrator’s residence. The individual recording the incident humorously recounted the story. In Hindi, she quipped, “Who hangs clothes like that? Last night, unable to sleep, I stepped outside for some fresh air only to be confronted with this sight." Just imagine the horror!

She went on to disclose that she hadn’t noticed the hanger on which the gown was suspended at that time, which had scared her immensely. So much so, she resorted to reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ prayer in order to fall asleep.

Watch the Video:

As expected, Desi users found the incident utterly amusing. One user cheekily commented, “Reminds me of this towel art in luxury hotels." Another individual remarked, “Still laughing… the narrator is so so funny," while the majority of users expressed their amusement through a flurry of laughing emojis.

Certainly, who would welcome such a peculiar sight in the dead of night? In fact, this post has effectively stirred up eerie night fears shared among Desis apart from the classic fear of a ceiling fan falling on us.