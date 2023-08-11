Woman's 'Playtime' With Tiger Leaves Viewers In Disbelief; Internet Asks 'What Is Wrong With Her?'

There’s a reason why it is always advised to maintain a safe distance from wild animals. One wrong move or a moment of weakness can turn terrifying and this footage of a woman getting dangerously close to a wild tiger is a reminder of the fact. The video going viral on Instagram shows the apex predator locked in a caged enclosure when the unidentified female decides to pay a visit to the animal. Things start off just fine with the woman petting the carnivorous mammal but it doesn’t take long for the animal to turn a bit aggressive. The tiger lunches to grab hold of the woman’s arm in its mouth. To second that, the animal also wraps his paws around one of the woman’s thighs to further close the distance.

The woman maintains a calm antic and makes several attempts to escape from the predator’s jaw. At one point she manages to free her arm but the animal responds by bringing its mouth close to her waist. When the person tries to move away, the tiger grabs hold of her other thigh while also regaining control of her arm. The animal continues to pull her closer as the woman appears quite helpless. Toward the end, it seems she calls the person recording the video to assist her in freeing from the animal’s hold.

Take a look at the video here:

Upon watching the clip, many social media users believed the tiger was being playful with the woman. But they also advised humans to be careful around wild animals. A few believed the woman handled the situation well, others deemed the person utterly lucky. A user responded, “If a tiger ever bites and it doesn’t hurt, it’s just playing, cuz if the tiger was serious, you wouldn’t even have your arms." Another commented, “This is not about that girl’s bravery, it’s all about the patience of that tiger who tried his best to not eat her. We should never forget that the Tiger is carnivorous."

One more agreed, “She’s lucky the tiger was just playing. You can just feel how powerful that animal is. She could get turned into steak tartare in a matter of moments." Meanwhile, an animal lover asked why the apex predator was caged, “What is wrong with these silly humans? Leave the tiger alone! And why isn’t it in its natural habitat?"

The video has amassed over nine lakh views on Instagram. If the video is anything to go by, no signs of injuries were noticed throughout the clip.