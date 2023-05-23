Woman's Pre-Mature Celebration Treat For RCB's 'Win' Earns Epic Response From Swiggy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crashed out of the IPL 2023 following a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Sunday. While the final scorecard may paint a picture that it was a one-sided win, it was not actually the case. In fact, at one point RCB looked in a comfortable position thanks to a brilliant century by Virat Kohli. Certain of a victory after Kohli’s heroics on the field, an RCB fan decided to treat his PG mates with snacks. Quite unbeknownst to the twist the GT batters were set to bring in, this group’s early celebration only ended up in a spiral of disappointment.

A photo of the treat for the pre-mature victory celebration has now gone viral. “My roommate ordered snacks for the entire PG from Instamart coz she thought RCB will win,” a Twitter user wrote. The photo consists of a variety of snacks including Lays chips, Kurkure, and Peppy, among others. Take a look at it here:

my roommate ordered snacks for the ENTIRE PG from instamart coz she thought RCB will win 😭 pic.twitter.com/HdAVzFggiu— prakriti (@idkyar) May 21, 2023

Taking a sly dig at the end results, Swiggy responded, “Now you all order tissue paper for her.”

Now you all order tissue paper for her pic.twitter.com/zVlSbqBRgQ— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 22, 2023

The viral story has left Twitter entirely in stitches, leaving some to call it emotional plus financial damage. A few also highlighted that this is what happens when people from suffer a condition called, ‘premature celebration.’ A user hilariously advised, “Keep it (the snacks) for next year.”

Keep it for next year 🤣— Vicky (@vikasdharmik03) May 22, 2023

Another shed light on the fact that RCB has not won IPL ever since its inception almost 15 years ago, “Don’t be upset. RCB ka to har bar ka hai.”

Don't be upset. RCB ka to har bar ka h 🥺— Shanu Agarwal.bit | cryptoon.lens 🌿 {C̶U̶L̶T̶} (@Shanu_Agarwal_) May 22, 2023

One more joked, “RCB won hearts bolke sabko khilado (Let ‘RCB won hearts’ your reason to eat the snacks).”

RCB won hearts bolke sabko khilado ab— ‘Akshay Khurana’  (@CAAkshayTwt) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a user wondered, “Bhai aise RCB wale dost hume kyu nahi milte (Why don’t we get such RCB friends)”

Bhai aise RCB wale dost hume kyu nahi milte!!— Reaxtion (@Jay3sh_Sapkal) May 22, 2023

Chasing RCB’s 197, it was Shubman Gill’s exceptional batting that led GT to victory. Like Virat Kohli, the youngster also put up a century on the scoreboard. On Tuesday, GT is set to play against Chennai in the first playoff match of the IPL. The winning team will directly make its way to the finals of the tournament, meanwhile, the losing team will once again get a chance to battle in the third playoff match.