Woman's Rant on 'Culinary Divide' in India Has Struck a Chord With Desi Foodies

India is known for its diverse culture and cuisine. From Chhole Bhature in the North to Podi Idli in the South, we have it all. While Rajasthan is known for its Laal Maas and Dal Bhaati Choorma, Bihar is known for its Litti Choka. Like this, every state has its own speciality. But with this, comes a problem. Twitter user ‘Sham’ took to the micro-blogging app and addressed the issue. She mentioned how South Indian food in Delhi “so mediocre". She further wrote, “Why have I never had any respectable chhole bhature in Mumbai and why is every Bangalorean dal makhani I’ve had so bland??"

Posing a question to people online, she wrote, “Why can’t they just exchange recipes across states it’s not hard. Why the culinary divide… it doesn’t have to be this way."

Why is the South Indian food in Delhi so mediocre and why have I never had any respectable chhole bhature in Mumbai and why is every Bangalorean dal makhani I’ve had so bland?? Why can’t they just exchange recipes across states it’s not hard— Sham (@pyaazhater) April 18, 2023

The tweet has struck a chord with desis. It seems like many agreed with this thought on the ‘culinary divide.’ “Try having Mumbai cuisine in Mumbai, South Indian in Bangalore and Delhi food in Delhi. Been to all three places, and trust me, the cuisine divide makes you venture into more local options. It’s fun!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Just having the recipe is not enough. It’s experience accumulated over generations. There is a reason why you won’t get the same Nahari from Delhi-6 in Bengaluru or anywhere ever. The same reason why you won’t get the same Cacio outside of Rome."

“the taste of food doesn’t depend as much on recipes as it does on quality and provenance of ingredients and the taste and mineral composition of water. the water of Delhi cannot be brought to Bangalore and vice versa. even if you use identical recipes, food will taste different," wrote a Twitter user.

I've found myself wishing the same but then I wonder…isn't it better to have regional diversity in food rather than uniformity everywhere. https://t.co/fnROvsLb99— Meenaz Munshi (@MunshiMeenaz) April 19, 2023

They shouldn't. The variety of things that are here for us these days with subtle changes in every dish would have never been there if during old times same thing was to be catered at all places. U gotta travel to taste specific dishes at specific places. And when you do that https://t.co/xQkt6EEQN1 — Darrow Takovic (@KhanvicTitan) April 18, 2023

I am living here in the South for the past few months and tbh we actually yearn for proper, authentic North Indian food esp veg. Whether it's any tarkaari or street food. Similarly, we have realized how a corrupted version of South Indian food we had been having for years. So.. https://t.co/38NY6BwEvg — Vanee Gupta (@surmawali) April 18, 2023

No properly South Indian area in Delhi, I think that's why. Like it's mostly punju w bit of HR & UP, then u hav ur humanyupur, CR park, Chandni chowk, majnu ka Tilla, &c for respective types of cuisines. But no like Tamil area afaik. https://t.co/kvSHNjdB8J — goopium, listening to music. (@goopium) April 18, 2023

This is why I cook. There's no workaround ‍♀️ https://t.co/uQ038mtwyb— ✍️‍ (@noheeriye) April 18, 2023

What is your take on the same?

