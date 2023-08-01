Woman’s Reaction After Learning That Her Son Is Flying The Plane Is Pure Love

The bond between a mother and her child is truly invaluable. There’s nothing that brings more joy to a mother than seeing her child succeed in their chosen profession. A video marking rounds on the internet shows the joy of a mother who unknowingly boarded a flight piloted by her son. The video starts to show the mother boarding the flight, totally unaware of the surprise awaiting her. The moment she spots her son standing inside the plane, all dressed up in the uniform, her emotions took over. With a joyful shout, she rushes to hug him tightly.

“PROUD MAMA! This mother breaks out in tears and shouts for joy when she finds out her son is piloting the flight that she is on," read the caption of the video.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Since being posted online, the video has staked up over 1.2 million views. Many individuals shared their valuable insights in the comments section.

An Instagram user mentioned that it was the flight she wanted to be on. “That’s the flight I want to be on. Because he’s not letting anything happen to his special cargo."

“This is wholesome to the next level. This is like every pilot’s payoff moment," stated one of the people.

Another individual said, “Love this! And somehow, I think this would be a really good flight to be on. He’s probably a great pilot, but he’s going to really take care of things when his mama is on board!"

One of the users said she can’t wait to see her son become a pilot: “Ahhhhh, I can’t wait until I have that same heartfelt joy when my son completes his pilot training in 2 years. Great job Mom and son."

A few months ago, a video of a pilot seeking blessings from his father before the flight went viral. The video starts to show the pilot, who is dressed in her uniform, cheerfully waving at the camera. She then proceeds towards her father, who is seated in the first row. She touched her father’s feet, seeking his blessings.