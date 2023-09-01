Woman’s Remark On ‘Pleasing Herself’ Lands Her In Trouble; Here’s What Internet Is Saying

Maintaining the correct decorum at work is extremely important. From reporting to work in the appropriate attire to not speaking out of line— these are some of the unspoken rules at a workplace. So when a woman opened up about her “pleasing herself” to a male co-worker when her husband was away, it landed her in troubled waters. The anonymous woman narrated the entire incident on Reddit. She asked Reddit users whether she had done a wrong thing by opening up about an intimate detail about her life to her colleague, whom she considered to be her good friend.

In an elaborate Reddit post, the woman claimed that she had been working at a firm for a couple of years where she forged a good friendship with a male co-worker named John, which was presumably not his real name. Both the woman and her co-worker were “happily married” in their individual lives and shared a platonic friendship. It was during the course of their friendship that the woman shared that she was feeling quite lonely with her husband being away on a business trip for about two weeks. “John and I were chatting in the office this morning and I mentioned to him that I’ve been at my house alone for the past week and pretty bored without my husband,” she shared.

Surprising the woman, John agreed to her confession and said that she might be “a bit pent up with (her) husband gone for that long.” Since she was comfortable with John, the woman replied “I know exactly how to please myself when my husband is away.” That’s when things changed between the duo with John reportedly getting “awkward and uncomfortable” at her answer. But to add to the surprise, the company’s HR called the woman for a meeting, calling her behaviour “ridiculous.” The HR also forbade the woman from talking to John further.

Reddit users came out in support of the woman, assuring her that she had actually done nothing wrong. Quoting John’s statement where he himself told the woman that she might be “pent-up” one user wrote, “And this man has the gall to complain about YOU??? Wow.” “What he said absolutely had sexual connotations and you went along with it as banter,” defended another. “How… are people blaming her, when the guy literally asked her if she’s pent up when the husband is away? Are you people for real?” noted a third individual.

In a follow-up update of what happened next, the woman wrote that she was able to convince HR that it was a “misunderstanding” and she meant that she was capable of entertaining herself the way she pleases when her husband was away. The HR even apologised to the woman for behaving rudely with her.