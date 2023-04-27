Woman's Thread on Food Dishes She Tried in Two Weeks in Mumbai Will Make Your Mouths Drool

Indian streets are culinary heaven. The country is known for its street food. Every state has its own speciality. From Vada Pav in Mumbai to Chhole Bhature in Delhi, Litti Choka in Bihar to Laal Maas in Rajasthan, every state has its own dish. Now, a Twitter thread is going viral and it is a “treat" for all Mumbai foodies out there. Twitter user ‘Priyadarshini Chatterjee’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared all that she tried in Mumbai during a period of two weeks.

From Aloo paneer Kulcha to Paleu, she has included it all. For those who don’t know, Paleu is a barnyard millet porridge topped with brined green peppercorn and chilli crisp. It is served with green aubergine bharta, moong and ivy gourd salad and crisp fried dried veggies.

She further mentioned, “There have been a few other good meals that I don’t have pictures of! This isn’t a best-of list….just a thread on stuff I have been eating."

Here is the viral thread:

It’s been two weeks since I landed in Mumbai and here’s a little thread on things I have been eating. First up, Aloo paneer Kulcha from Sainath Dhaba, a nondescript eatery, in Chembur Camp area started by a migrant from Amritsar in the 1950s. Crisp, hot and bathed in butter! pic.twitter.com/gXVIH9K41b— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

Ros Omelette, my first and gushtaba (among other things) at Kashmiri home chef turned restaurateur Jasleen Marwah’s Kalaghoda restaurant FOLK! pic.twitter.com/8jHCaMonoN— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

This soul-satisfying Paleu - barnyard millet porridge topped with brined green peppercorn and chili crisp and served with green aubergine bharta, moong and ivy gourd salad and crisp fried dried veggies, and Makai ni Khichdi at @RushinaMG‘s pop up at Soam, Babulnath! pic.twitter.com/TmRsxKSrcd— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

Fancy Dahi Bhalla at Nksha, a newly opened North Indian Fine Dine on Churchgate street! pic.twitter.com/KiTtIoqFEl— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

And this gorgeous bone marrow-enriched Naan Chaap and Madurai chicken Salna from the summer menu at The Bombay Canteen, just in time for Eid pic.twitter.com/ygv3ffWqHJ— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

Oh and the desserts at The Bombay Canteen - Jigarthanda Tres Leches and Feast-like Peanut butter kulfi with a blueberry jam centre! pic.twitter.com/jMQvI7cAE1— Priyadarshini Chatterjee (@CPriyadarshini) April 25, 2023

The thread and the pictures made may people drool. “Wow thanks for putting this on the map!! The whole trail is amazingly curated," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “you have eaten at more places in 2 weeks than I ever have living in the city my entire life."

“Wrong thread to read in the night, when you are at your hungry-iesttttt," mentioned another person.

So, what was your favourite pick?

