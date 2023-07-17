Woman's 'Too Honest' Confession on Her LinkedIn Profile is Making People Yearn for the Same

Life often presents us with experiences that leave us with regrets, whether it’s related to past relationships or enduring toxic workplaces. Overcoming such challenges can be a genuine struggle. While not everyone feels comfortable openly expressing their regrets, a woman’s honest confession about her former company on LinkedIn has captivated social media users, inspiring them to embrace such vulnerability and transparency in their own lives. Her profile has now gone viral on Twitter after a user discovered her unusual candour, leading them to share it with their Twitter community.

Vibin Babuurajan took a screenshot of the LinkedIn profile, belonging to Shikha Gupta, which revealed a series of her professional experiences. As mentioned, Shikha had recently worked in the creative teams of Swiggy, Slice, and was currently at My Bliss Club. However, her disappointment with Slice was unmistakable as she described her work experience at the company, stating, “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on." Vibin highlighted this candidness by sharing the screengrab, referring to it as “radical candour."

Check Out the Viral Tweet:

Soon, people began reacting to the post, with one person expressing, “I also want to write like this about one company," and another applauding her, stating, “I do appreciate the honesty though." A third user humourously remarked, “Your profile is turning out to be a LinkedIn analyzer or LinkedIn spectator."

As the tweet gained traction, some users sought to discover the identity of the profile owner, until it reached the founder and CEO of My Bliss Club, who confirmed that Shikha Gupta was the “copy genius” behind it. Shikha herself joined the conversation, commenting, “Haha. Thanks, I guess? About 6 people have sent me your tweet today. I feel famous, but also very exposed."

Interestingly, this wasn’t Shikha’s only honest confession. In the past, when she transitioned from writing for advertising companies to working with brands, she described her freelance writing experience as “Took a break from advertising. Never returned."