Woman’s Tweet on Her Favourite Thing About Delhi Has People Recollecting Their Own Experiences

Delhi is heaven for all the explorers out there. From painted walls to monuments, an extraordinary culinary experience to strolling around aimlessly, the city is perfect for all those who want to explore. Now, a Twitter user ‘Ria Chopra’ took to the micro blogging site and shared her favourite thing about the capital city. This did not only spark a discussion online but also has many people reminiscing.

Taking to Twitter, Ria shared an image of ‘Agrasen Ki Baoli.’ With this, she wrote, “one of my favourite things about Delhi is how you will find pockets of history just around the corner from office spaces, sometimes hidden away and sometimes in plain sight, offering a doorway into our past, taking up their rightful space in this city that has seen seven cities.”

Seems like many people agree with her. One person wrote, “Yes, that is so very true and how magical it is when you actually have a friend to explore with.” “if you’ve been to the inner lanes of chandni chowk you’ll discover some hidden tombs that sits back with a history no one knows about,” mentioned another person. People were also seen sharing their own experience and why they don’t like the city.

One Twitter user mentioned, “one of my favourite things about delhi is how quickly i packed my shit and left after someone POISONED THE WATER TANKS in my gated society in vasant kunj with an intent to cause serious harm to the residents of the complex.”

