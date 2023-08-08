Women Are Breaking Up With Their Boyfriends After Watching Barbie, Here's Why

It is undeniable that Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ is creating quite a buzz. The film is gaining popularity at the box office and receiving positive reviews from both viewers and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This movie is leaving a lasting impact on culture, and its effects are expected to be felt for years. But the impact goes beyond the big screen, prompting some viewers to reflect on their personal relationships.

Numerous women are sharing their thoughts on social media, revealing that the movie ‘Barbie’ has made them rethink their romantic partnerships.

One Twitter user asked if anyone else felt like ending their relationship after watching the movie.

did anyone watch Barbie and suddenly want to break up w their boyfriend or was that just me?🤒“are you crying???” you’re just a guy and you’ll never understand how difficult it is to be a woman in a man’s world. there’s this attention to detail that a lot of men don’t have. — visionary T ☕️ (@awhtee) July 23, 2023

She wasn’t alone, many others have tweeted about her boyfriend not liking the movie and wondered how to break up with him.

This phenomenon is widespread. Since the release of ‘Barbie,’ Reddit discussions have emerged where users describe how the movie led to conflicts and breakups in their relationships. One story that caught attention was from u/notalaskakidd, who disclosed breaking up with her boyfriend due to his dismissal of the feminist themes in the film. The movie was the tipping point for her decision.

Interestingly, ‘Barbie’ has also provided support to those who had already gone through breakups. People who had ended their relationships before watching the film shared that it helped them cope and navigate the challenging aftermath.

“The barbie movie coming out the day after my breakup and me watching it a week later is genuinely so perfect bc I feel so empowered and womanly rn." wrote a Twitter user.

the barbie movie coming out the day after my breakup and me watching it a week later is genuinely so perfect bc i feel so empowered and womanly rn.— aliyah (@queowy) July 28, 2023

Another woman resonated with her feeling on the social media platform and tweeted “Barbie did really calm my anger and emotions down from the break-up. If y’all are broken-hearted like me, give Barbie a shot. It strengthens us women."

Unexpectedly, the movie ‘Barbie’ has spurred conversations about relationships and self-discovery. Greta Gerwig’s film goes beyond the surface of a doll brand, delving into issues of gender bias and societal oppression. This has prompted some women to consider the movie a compatibility test for their partners. On platforms like TikTok, users noted that men who understood and empathised with the film demonstrated positive traits in their relationships, Looper reported.

The impact of ‘Barbie’ is causing major ripples in the dating scene. Looper reported a Tiktok user summarising the whole situation perfectly on TikTok. She said that the movie seems to be a “litmus test for relationships", highlighting character qualities.