Women Create Intriguing Optical Illusion Around Pole; Watch Here

Our social media is filled with creative endeavors that know no bounds. In one such clip, two talented women have taken the internet by storm with their mind-boggling illusionary artwork. The captivating video has been trending on Instagram and YouTube, and it shows these artistic geniuses demonstrating their ability to transform a simple pole into a three-dimensional wonderland. With the finesse of seasoned artists, the women dressed modestly in sarees, sketch a cleverly crafted design around the pole, giving the illusion of a platform-like structure. As their nimble fingers work their magic, viewers are left in awe, questioning their own eyes and wondering if there’s more to this seemingly ordinary pole than meets the eye.

But the real surprise comes when the artwork is complete. These artists take their creation to the next level. With mischievous grins adorning their faces, they “balance” themselves on the edge of the illusory “platform” they have masterfully crafted. As they walk around the edge, seemingly defying gravity, their joy is contagious, spreading among viewers who can’t help but marvel at their ingenuity.

The video has quickly become a hit on the internet, gathering over 4 thousand likes and leaving people across the social media platform mesmerised by the power of art and the limitless imagination of these two remarkable women. It went on to show that creativity knows no boundaries and that even the simplest objects can be transformed into extraordinary wonders with a touch of artistic brilliance. “Aap mahaan ho (You are great),” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s so cool,” another user commented.

A comment read, “Khub bhadiya (This is great).”

In another captivating video that has gone viral, an artist showcased incredible talent in creating a stunning 3D painting. In the clip, the artist skillfully transforms a tree trunk into a breathtaking masterpiece, depicting a magnificent bird soaring towards the sky. The optical illusion is so realistic that it appears as if half of the tree is suspended in mid-air, blending seamlessly with the background.

No trees were harmed during the making of this video. pic.twitter.com/s4I5CSuLRV— Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 27, 2023

Shared on Twitter, this mesmerising artwork has left netizens in awe of the painter’s skill and creativity. People were astounded by the level of detail and the lifelike quality of the painting. The optical illusion is so convincing that it takes a moment to realise the presence of the tree trunk.