Women Find Bearded Men More Attractive, Says Report

A recent study revealed that the majority of women find bearded men more attractive. It is assumed that men with beards are deemed to be a sign of physical and social dominance. Beards are often linked with masculinity and are often known for boosting a person’s self-esteem. It’s crucial to know that the perception of masculinity is subjective, with no one-size-fits-all definition.

As per Bossman, a renowned US-based men’s grooming product manufacturer, beards are said to help accentuate facial features, concealing scars and giving a polished appearance reminiscent of movie stars. Women often find bearded men more attractive as they exude a sense of maturity.

In 2020, a study conducted by Barnaby J. Dixson and Robert C. Brooks revealed that women perceived bearded men as healthier and more attractive. A similar study published in Evolutionary Biology in 2016 unveiled 8,500 women choosing bearded men. It is assumed that women often prefer bearded men in romantic relationships.

In any relationship, what one often seeks is confidence and maturity. Men with beards exude these traits and hence become the potential mate. In general, beards are believed to be a sign of masculinity as having a strong jawline is linked to higher testosterone levels.

Well-maintained beards are often linked to qualities such as patience and maturity. Hence, women often go for them. Apart from making a man look physically attractive, beards offer other advantages as well. Other advantages include shielding the skin from UV rays, reducing the risk of bacterial infections, and helping individuals who are dealing with asthma. These health benefits can make your potential partner more attractive. Science backs the notion that women prefer bearded men.

In the study by Dixson and Brooks, it was said that in a small experiment, the women were presented with images of men sporting beards, and the overwhelming majority found fully-bearded men to be the most appealing.

Attraction is a highly subjective notion that differs from person to person. Men without beards can be just as attractive and exude masculinity as those with facial hair. Ultimately, regardless of your choices regarding facial hair, self-love and self-acceptance are essential, in influencing how others perceive you.