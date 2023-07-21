Women Gossip In The Rain, Internet Says 'Even 5G Can't Match This Data Transfer Speed'

Torrential rains have created havoc in northern India. The fierce monsoon has caused rivers to spate, waterlogging in the plains, and landslides in the mountains. Several deaths have happened due to rain in the northern states. Schools, colleges, and offices were shut down due to fierce weather. People in the affected areas stopped coming out of their homes. On the other hand, people in the less affected areas were seen enjoying the rain as it brought respite from the sweltering heat. Children were seen revelling in the rain by playing football and taking long walks.

A hilarious video of three women gossiping while sitting on the sidewalk, amidst the rain has gone viral on the internet.

In this video, three women are seen completely immersed in talking without caring about the rain. A child is seen enjoying himself, while two other women were also seen chit-chatting on a bench without caring about the rain.

This video has been shared on social media by a Twitter user named Swatkat. The user wrote while sharing the video that “even heavy rain cannot stop this type of data transfer”. This video has received more than 864.7K and over 13,000 likes.

As soon as the video went viral, people started posting funny comments and hilarious memes in the comment section. The video was also retweeted over 1,000 times. People made comments like “Data transfer in heavy rain”, and Netizens compared women gossiping with the “5G” speed and wrote comments like “5 G also can’t match the speed with these types of group sharing databases….”

One user commented, “They won the championship for gossipmongers.” While another user commented, “Fastest means of communication".

While some users commented that the women and children enjoying themselves in the rain. One user wrote, “They are enjoying and let them.”

While, another user wrote, “Those little kids playing in the water.”