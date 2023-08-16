Women Scream, Fight in Delhi Metro For Not Getting Space to Stand, Video is Now Viral

The Delhi Metro is in the news every now and then all thanks to the videos and images that surface on a regular basis. From people dancing and making reels to others engaging in physical fights, the metro has seen it all. Many of these incidents have also raised eyebrows, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Delhi’s iconic transportation network. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media, shows two women engaged in an argument.

Also Read: Peak Bengaluru Moment: Auto Driver Shows His Smartwatch for QR Code, Passenger Scans

Both of them can be seen pushing each other as one asks the other if she will hit her. The fight took place over space issues. Both of them can be seen screaming on top of their voices as they try to make their point. The video has been uploaded on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Here is the viral video:

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi metro over not giving place to stand pic.twitter.com/8a11cfg1Hz— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 42.8K views on social media. “Career advice after 10th : Delhi metro mai camera lekar daily vlog karo ! Jee han dosto chaliye shuru karte hai!” sarcastically wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person mentioned, “Delhi metro kya cheez hai bhai.”

Also Read: Delhi Metro Fight Between Two Women Will Leave You Scratching Your Head, Here’s Why

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier, in another similar instance, a viral video showcased a heated argument between two women inside the metro coach. The video shows a highly charged moment as the women engage in a heated exchange of words. In the clip, the woman wearing a pink suit is saying abrupt things to the one in the black suit. While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, the title of the video states that the woman donning black attire just asked the other woman to shift a bit.