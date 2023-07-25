'Won't Breathe Till MrBeast Replies': Child Gamer's Old Video Finally Reaches YouTuber

In the age of social media, fans often resort to creative means to catch the attention of their idols, such as making videos or performing unusual stunts. While established influencers and content creators find it relatively easy to gain the limelight, it’s not as simple for newcomers or less popular individuals. This struggle was evident in the case of a young YouTuber who creates tutorial videos for games and piano.

About two years ago, Steven Gaming TV uploaded a short video with the caption, “I will not breathe until Mr. Beast comments on this vid." Clearly, the child was fervently longing to capture the attention of Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, a well-known and influential figure on social media. In the video, he could be seen making this announcement while playfully holding his nose as if simulating not being able to breathe. Although he didn’t receive a reply at that time, Steven’s wish has now been granted, and he has finally received a comment from his idol.

However, like many instances on the internet, this accomplishment has also attracted some users who can’t resist making fun of the situation.

Here’s the Video:

Interestingly, the video caught MrBeast’s attention after it was shared on the Twitter page, Everything Out Of Context. Donaldson replied to the post, saying, “SOMEONE LINK ME ASAP."

This bizarre incident garnered attention not only on the micro-blogging site but also on Steven Gaming TV’s YouTube video, where people began leaving sarcastic comments.

“Some say he’s still holding his breath to this day! What a champ!” quipped one user. “Today you will breathe, my friend,” commented another.

“We stand here today to commemorate the dedication of Steven Gaming TV. His life was one….and now it’s not. Thank you. For anyone wondering (or without a sense of humor), he’s still alive and posting. Just checked. He’s got 20k subscribers now,” revealed a third user.

Meanwhile, Steven Gaming TV has continued making videos on the same theme, with his latest upload coming just three days ago.