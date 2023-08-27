'Worked Hard to Be Kind': Better.com CEO Vishal Garg After Laying Off 900 Employees on Zoom

Better.com founder and CEO Vishal Garg is in the news again for a different reason altogether. The CEO, who made headlines in 2021 after laying off more than 900 employees on a Zoom call, has now claimed that he has been working really hard to be kind. According to several reports, Garg had later admitted to his remaining employees that he had “blundered the execution" of the layoffs.

While speaking to TechCrunch in an interview, Vishal Garg said that he underwent a “lot of leadership training" to rebuild trust with his staff. “So I’ve worked really, really hard to change the way that I show up to the team every day, and to be more empathetic and to treat them with the same level of kindness that I showed our customers," the CEO said. He further added, “I think I was very mission-centric, customer-centric, and really, really focused on what it took to drive growth."

On being asked about possible job cuts in the future, Garg said “I can’t honestly tell you whether or not we have any layoffs in the future. I think a lot of that depends on the mortgage market. But we think that we’re appropriately staffed and actually we’re adding headcount in a variety of areas to drive growth."

Meanwhile, earlier, in a video which went viral, Garg could be heard saying that his company was laying off roughly 9 percent of its total workforce (10,000). The employees affected by this decision were mainly from India and the US. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg could be heard saying. Ever since the video started circulating on social media, Google search trends saw an increase in queries about Garg and his online mortgage company.