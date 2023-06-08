World Environment Day: Andhra Artist's Epic Work on Chart Board With 3650 Mustard Seeds

An artist from Andhra Pradesh has paid a fitting tribute to environment by making an art work on a chart board with as many as 3,650 mustard seeds marking World Environment Day.

Chintapalle Kotesh is a well known artist from Nandhyal district Andhra Pradesh. In order to raise awareness about the environment, he wanted to produce some artwork that communicates a message. On the drawing sheet, he circled up to 3,650 mustard seeds that ranged in size from 0.2 mm to 0.5 mm.

Giving the micro art a fresh boost, he used mustard seeds that had already been painted with sketches of trees to create representations of mother nature, including land trees, water bodies, and living things like crocodiles, kangaroos, lions, birds, fish, and tortoises. His message-focused tiny art piece required seven hours of nonstop labour.

When it comes to micro art and protection of the environment one can find a glow and commitment in the face of the well known artist. “I feel that as an artist it’s my responsibility to create awareness among the public on the issues which are helpful to the mankind as well as Mother Nature”, he said.

Taking about the World Environment Day he said: “I took it as an opportunity at a time when the earth is suffering climate change, uneven population growth, imbalance in the echo system and steep decline of natural resources. My art work has received appreciation from people all walks of life”, with a smile on his Kotesh said.

In an another beautiful work of art, an Odisha-based miniature artist, Satya Narayan Maharana, grabbed the headlines with his unique tribute to hockey. This miniature artist celebrated the start of the showpiece event by creating two of the world’s smallest hockey sticks.

The height of one stick is 5 mm and its width is 1 mm. The size of the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width, reported Odisha TV. What is remarkable is that both the sticks are smaller than the size of Maharana’s eye.

“As Odisha is hosting Hockey World Cup this year, being an artist it would be my way of wishing luck to all the hockey players,” Satya Narayan Maharana was quoted as saying on Odisha TV.

The miniature artist aims to get his work officially registered as the smallest hockey stick in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.