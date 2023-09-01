World's Biggest Rakhi From Madhya Pradesh Attempts To Enter Record Books

Amidst the spirited celebrations and festive zeal of Raksha Bandhan, the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to make its mark in the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s biggest rakhi (a traditional decorative thread). Leading this impressive endeavour is Ashok Bhardwaj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who has taken on the responsibility of crafting this monumental rakhi within the premises of his farmhouse located in Bhind.

The genesis of this ambitious undertaking can be traced back to a suggestion originating from BJP workers. Motivated by this idea, Bhardwaj proactively assumed responsibility for the project. Aiming to surpass the existing world record in this category, Bhardwaj’s team delved into online research to identify the current record holder, as reported by Live Hindustan.

Ashok Bhardwaj mentioned that the task has been assigned to a professional agency. More than ten skilled artists are actively involved in the meticulous creation of the rakhi. The materials being utilised for this impressive undertaking include cloth, cardboard, thermocol sheets, and wood. The centrepiece of the rakhi, which typically boasts a circular design, is slated to possess a substantial 25-foot diameter. Additionally, the rakhi will feature two ornamental spheres attached to it, each measuring 15 feet.

ANI shared visuals from the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the dynamic progress of this project as it advances towards completion within the designated timeframe. The project is underway, with numerous craftsmen diligently working on various components of the rakhi. Their tasks encompass colouring, embellishing, and adorning the individual elements of this remarkable creation.

Bhardwaj further went on to say that upon completion, the length of this rakhi would surpass all existing records. However, he informed Live Hindustan that the precise final length of the rakhi has not yet been determined.

Expanding on his intentions, the political leader outlined his strategy to secure recognition across a multitude of prestigious platforms. His vision encompasses achieving inclusion in five esteemed records: the Guinness World Records, the Limca Book of Records, the World Book of Records, the Asia Book of Records, and the India Book of Records.

Officials from Guinness World Records visited Bhind on Thursday to assess the project and consider its eligibility for official record recognition. Once the requisite procedures are completed, the rakhi will attain the status of being officially recognised as the biggest in the world.