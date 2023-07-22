'World’s Creepiest' Waterpark Remains Shut For 30 Years And The Reason Is Haunting

If you’re a thrill-seeker, chances are you’ve visited an adventure park at least once in your lifetime. But what if you were asked to explore an abandoned theme park? While it might not leave a delightful memory, it will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience (quite literally). Nothing is scarier than an abandoned amusement park, and tourists have been avoiding this holiday attraction for years.

The L’Aquatic Pardis, located near Barcelona, is considered the “world’s creepiest waterpark," as reported by LadBible. This spooky Spanish theme park has remained non-functional for nearly 30 years. The reasons behind its abandonment are shrouded in mystery, with no single theory explaining it all. Reports suggest that the park was closed after just two years due to financial debt, negative publicity, and a tragic incident involving the death of a child. According to rumours, an infant was sucked into the engine of a wave machine, leading to the park’s sudden closure. The eerie past of this Spanish waterpark makes it a haunting place to explore.

Despite any prominent evidence to confirm the child’s death, the 13-acre site quickly fell into disrepair and has remained a “haunted place” for those living nearby ever since. Initially opened in the early 1990s, the area is now covered with broken water slides, slimy green pools and rubbish. This place was once used by squatters, skaters and illegal party-goers.

L’Aqautic Paradis was built near the seaside resort town of Sitges after the area grew in popularity following the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. The park aimed to provide a thrilling experience for visitors attracted to the region’s post-Olympic allure. However, it received only a few visitors.

Due to a lack of sponsorship, the theme park faced continuous losses. Safety concerns further compounded the park’s troubles, particularly in the aftermath of the rumours surrounding the tragic death of a child, which quickly spread like wildfire.

If given a chance, would you consider visiting this abandoned waterpark with a haunting history?