CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » World's Heaviest Avocado Weighing 2.55 Kg Resembles A Watermelon At First Glance
1-MIN READ

World's Heaviest Avocado Weighing 2.55 Kg Resembles A Watermelon At First Glance

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:22 IST

Delhi, India

GWR paid a special tribute on National Avocado Day. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

GWR paid a special tribute on National Avocado Day. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The record-breaking avocado was nourished by the Pokini family in the US and they earned the world record back in 2018.

The world’s heaviest avocado weighs in at an impressive 5.6 pounds (2.55 kg) and a family in Hawaii holds the record title of the fruit. Almost 15 times heavier than average avocados, the fruit was nourished by the Pokini family in the US. Although the record was earned by the family in 2018, Guinness World Records paid a special tribute to the title on the occasion of National Avocado Day on Monday, July 31. Sharing a carousel of photographs of the behemoth fruit, GWR revealed that the Pokini family resides in Kahului, Hawaii.

“It’s National Avocado Day. Did you know the heaviest avocado weighs in at 2.55 kg (5.6 lb) and was achieved by Mark, Juliane, and Loihi Pokini in Kahului, Hawaii, USA, on 14 December 2018," stated the ultimate record-breaking site on Instagram. “When the Pokini family’s avocado tree started unexpectedly producing large fruit, they decided to apply for the record title to show everyone that Hawaii produces amazing avocados," they continued.

Take a look at the heaviest avocado in the world here:

With thousands of views, the post has prompted social media users to drop vivid responses in the comment section. While some seemed astonished, many didn’t leave the chance to poke fun at its appearance. A user wrote, “I thought it was a watermelon at first." Another commented, “Got me craving for avocado." One more joked, “What a shame it’s a watery one." Meanwhile, a user called, “Omg this one is Avocado Promax." Notably, a barrage of social media users also claimed to have seen bigger avocados in real life. Several of the listed places including Nigeria, Mexico, Venezuela, and Kenya, among others, are known for producing large avocados.

According to a report by the Independent, the behemoth fruit grew on the family’s tree almost a decade after its plantation. Upon winning the world record, the entire Pokini family stated they were “excited" about the achievement. After earning the Guinness title, the family used the fruit to make guacamole for their friends and family members. Reportedly, the seed which the Pokini members used to grow the fruit tree came from their in-laws on Oahu Island in Hawaii.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Avocado
  3. guinness world record
first published:August 02, 2023, 17:22 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 17:22 IST