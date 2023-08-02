World's Heaviest Avocado Weighing 2.55 Kg Resembles A Watermelon At First Glance

The world’s heaviest avocado weighs in at an impressive 5.6 pounds (2.55 kg) and a family in Hawaii holds the record title of the fruit. Almost 15 times heavier than average avocados, the fruit was nourished by the Pokini family in the US. Although the record was earned by the family in 2018, Guinness World Records paid a special tribute to the title on the occasion of National Avocado Day on Monday, July 31. Sharing a carousel of photographs of the behemoth fruit, GWR revealed that the Pokini family resides in Kahului, Hawaii.

“It’s National Avocado Day. Did you know the heaviest avocado weighs in at 2.55 kg (5.6 lb) and was achieved by Mark, Juliane, and Loihi Pokini in Kahului, Hawaii, USA, on 14 December 2018," stated the ultimate record-breaking site on Instagram. “When the Pokini family’s avocado tree started unexpectedly producing large fruit, they decided to apply for the record title to show everyone that Hawaii produces amazing avocados," they continued.

Take a look at the heaviest avocado in the world here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

With thousands of views, the post has prompted social media users to drop vivid responses in the comment section. While some seemed astonished, many didn’t leave the chance to poke fun at its appearance. A user wrote, “I thought it was a watermelon at first." Another commented, “Got me craving for avocado." One more joked, “What a shame it’s a watery one." Meanwhile, a user called, “Omg this one is Avocado Promax." Notably, a barrage of social media users also claimed to have seen bigger avocados in real life. Several of the listed places including Nigeria, Mexico, Venezuela, and Kenya, among others, are known for producing large avocados.

According to a report by the Independent, the behemoth fruit grew on the family’s tree almost a decade after its plantation. Upon winning the world record, the entire Pokini family stated they were “excited" about the achievement. After earning the Guinness title, the family used the fruit to make guacamole for their friends and family members. Reportedly, the seed which the Pokini members used to grow the fruit tree came from their in-laws on Oahu Island in Hawaii.