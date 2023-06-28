World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Ready For Its Maiden Voyage

It is official now! The world’s largest cruise ship called the Icon Of The Seas has officially made its first sail. This is all in preparation for the Royal Caribbean International’s newest cruise line making its grand debut in 2024 in Miami. Its maiden voyage will begin on January 27, reported USA Today. The cruise ship, constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, has already completed its first round of European sea trials. More than 450 specialist tests were conducted on the main engines, bow, propellers, and noise and vibration levels. This was done to also prepare the ship for its second sea trial that will happen later this year.

The Icon of the Seas is not your average cruise ship. Rightfully earning its title of the World’s largest cruise ship, the vessel is 365 meters long (nearly 1,200 feet) and will weigh 250,800 tonnes. It would not be wrong to say that the world has never seen anything like it before. Which is why it is easy to understand the hype surrounding this ship.

In a press release, Royal Caribbean International shared that this was another construction milestone that could be added to the list for the vessel. After all, it is a huge feat to be out in the open ocean for the first time. “Icon returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard, where it is under construction, after four days of preliminary tests on a lineup of its latest technologies and equipment,” the company said.

They went on to add, “Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles travelled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats and more than 350 hours of work.”

The icon will be a first of its kind. This is all because it will be bringing a combination of the best of every vacation. The vessel will have everything from the resort getaway to the beach escape and theme park adventure. There will be more than 40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained, and more.

As for the itinerary, Icon will set sail on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations. It will begin in Miami and sail all year round. Cruisers on board will get a chance to island hop from destinations including Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination.