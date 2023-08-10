World's Most Dangerous Job? This Man Climbs A 1500 Feet Tower Just To Change A Bulb

Climbing a 1,500 feet communication tower might sound like an impossible task to most of us, but for Kevin Schmidt, it’s just another day at work. Schmidt scales these towers every six months to change a simple light bulb. While it’s a unique job to do, he gets paid USD 20,000 (approximately Rs 16 lakh) per climb, as claimed by the caption shared along with the viral video of Schmidt at work. The jaw-dropping clip which has resurfaced online, shows Schmidt fearlessly changing a light bulb atop a communication tower.

The video was shared on the Instagram page, Wealth, along with a caption that read, “These towers are about 1,500 feet high and have crucial red lights to warn aeroplanes of their presence. Despite the heights and challenging conditions, Kevin loves his job and finds peace in the stunning views from the top.”

“As a tower climber, Kevin Schmidt doesn’t engage in climbing every tower regularly. Instead, his climbs are infrequent due to the specialised and risky nature of the job, making such occurrences relatively rare,” the page explained.

Although the video was initially shared in 2015, it has garnered newfound interest, staking up over 4 million views. While numerous social media users admired Kevin Schmidt for his bravery, there are also those who believe that the compensation of $20,000 for such a daring job might be low.

According to USA Today, Kevin Schmidt was a project manager at Sioux Falls Tower and Communications and was frequently tasked with climbing towers and fixing faulty equipment.