'Worried it Was Twitter': Man's Response to 'X' App on Son's Phone is Plot Twist No One Imagined

Since Elon Musk updated Twitter’s logo to an ‘X,‘ an unexpected fear has taken hold among users: the possibility of their parents mistaking the ‘X’ icon for something inappropriate like ‘X Videos’. This concern has even spawned a series of memes on the micro-blogging platform. However, one man’s clever tweet turned this notion on its head and provided a hilarious twist, which left everyone in stitches.

“Last night I checked my son’s phone and saw he had an app with the icon X. For a moment I was worried that he was spending time on twitter. Thankfully it was just XVideos,” wrote @ParikPatelCFA in the now-viral tweet. This unexpected play on words and irony behind sent the internet into a frenzy of laughter, highlighting the idea that the ‘harm’ from using Twitter might be greater than that of an adult website!

Check Out the Viral Tweet:

Amidst the flurry of responses, one user humourously remarked, “Good thing it turned out to be something less worrisome!” echoing the sentiments of the original tweet. Another user chimed in, noting, “Not the type of plot twist i was expecting.”

Some even hailed the original poster as the “Father of the century" for maintaining such a humourous perspective. “Ahh Make sure they learnt values that matter… avoid all toxicity of twitter .. good parenting” wrote the fourth one.

The tweet has since gone viral, amassing over 920K views on the ‘X’ platform.

Also Read: Elon Musk Renames Twitter to ‘X’ and Folks are Not ‘X-cited’ About ‘Needless’ Change

Meanwhile, creative minds on the platform began speculating about the possible name of the new Twitter media player post this logo change. A few jestingly suggested that the adult entertainment site could take legal action against the billionaire if Twitter’s media player were named Xvideos.

As for whether Musk had anticipated this scenario, only he knows!