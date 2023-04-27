Would You Like To Try Paan Burger? Internet Says ‘End Of The World Is Near’

From Fanta Maggi, butter chicken ice cream to gulab jamun burger, the torture of bizarre food combinations doesn’t seem to end. But just when we thought we have seen it all, the internet brought forth a video of paan burger. No, it is not a paan flavoured burger, but actually paan in the middle of two buns. And social media users aren’t happy at all. The video was shared by a Pakistani food page titled Mera Apna Punjab, with the caption, “Burger Paan (Ghani Pan Shop).” It shows a man preparing the trending paan burger. A plain bun can be seen topped with the betel leaf, on which various stuffing is placed. Dry fruits like almonds, sweet-flavoured fennel, chocolates and many more sweet ingredients made their place on top of the betel leaf. Next, the man can be seen putting fresh cream instead of mayonnaise on top of it all. Last, but not least, he keeps the other half of the bun on it, and next, he breaks that burger into two pieces to give a glance at the colourful ingredients kept in it.

Well, it seems that not in their wildest dream foodies would have imagined that they would come across something like this. In no time the users flooded the comments section with their disapprovals of this combination. Several users claimed that they feel nauseated even while imagining the taste of paan burger, as a user wrote, “Iska taste imagine karke ulti aagayi (felt like puking after imagining its taste).” Another wrote, “The end of the world is near.”

This of course isn’t the first time that such a bizarre food experiment has come forth. Last year in September, Butter Chicken Ice Cream left many disgusted on social media. The video was shared by a food vlogger on Instagram. The clip revealed that the dish was made with butter chicken puree. Well, this was not all. While plaiting chilled butter chicken puree, the chef was seen serving it with spicy green chutney.

As soon as the video was uploaded, users flooded the comments section expressing their dislike.

