Would You Try 'Paan Dosa' Which is Making Desi Foodies Cringe So Hard?

In a world where culinary adventures have taken a wild twist, the trend of bizarre food combinations is running rampant. No dish is safe from being tossed into the realm of weirdness, from panipuri to biryani, samosas to ice creams, and even dosas. It’s a whirlwind of unconventional flavors that leaves us scratching our heads and asking, “Why on earth would anyone do that?" And just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, behold the horror of ‘Paan Dosa’ which is, indeed, causing South Indians and Desi foodies to cringe harder than ever before!

In a viral video that surfaced on Twitter, culinary chaos unfolded as a daring vendor took the art of dosa-making to a whole new level. With a mischievous grin, he poured an unconventional green batter onto the sizzling hot stove. What was this mysterious concoction, you ask? Well, it turns out it was his ‘secret recipe’ for none other than the infamous Paan Dosa.

Butter was generously added to the sizzling green canvas, setting the stage for a true culinary adventure! And then came the moment that made onlookers gasp in disbelief - chopped paan, tutti frutti (a combination of raisins, currants, apricots, prunes, dates, and figs), gulkand, cherries, and a handful of dry fruits were unceremoniously thrown onto the dosa. To top it all off, a cascade of paan syrup rained down upon the bewildering creation. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger, the vendor fearlessly crushed and mixed all the ingredients together.

Watch the Video of this ‘Shahi Paan Dosa’, priced at Rs. 150:

Paan Dosa Time to leave this planet pic.twitter.com/RMZxIxvpeJ — Happy (@happyfeet_286) May 30, 2023

In the aftermath of the Paan Dosa video, online viewers couldn’t resist expressing their strong opinions, and the comments section became a battleground of disgust. One user didn’t hold back, exclaiming, “These road-side food bloggers need to be arrested. Zero damn taste buds!" Another skeptical viewer asked, “Why should we eat this when we have many nutrient-dense foods available?"

These road side food bloggers need to be arrested. Zero damn taste buds— Varun Bahl (@bahl65) May 31, 2023

@shashiiyengar.Why should we eat this when we have many nutrient dense food available.— Viju(~almost fading) (@Almost_fading) May 31, 2023

Who would want to try this? We’d never know!