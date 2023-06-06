WWDC 2023: Apple's Expensive Vision Pro Launch Has Twitter 'Unveiling' Memes

Apple WWDC 2023 commenced yesterday with an enthralling keynote address delivered by CEO Tim Cook. This five-day-long developer’s event commenced on a high note as the company unveiled its highly anticipated and groundbreaking hardware product, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. This momentous launch marks Apple’s first major hardware release in nearly a decade, generating immense excitement among technology enthusiasts.

During the event, Tim Cook also emphasised the remarkable capabilities of the headset, highlighting its ability to seamlessly merge the real and virtual worlds. Anticipated to be available in 2024, this innovative headset aims to revolutionise the way users engage with their surroundings.

Although the launch of the Vision Pro garnered considerable intrigue, the pricing announcement of $3500 and its potential to detach users from reality became subjects of humour and amusement on Twitter.

Check out how the platform got quickly flooded with memes and amusing jokes that playfully highlighted these aspects of the new headset.

Me after spending hours in Apple vision pro #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/sefs0G1J3P— Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) June 5, 2023

She had to sell everything pic.twitter.com/pIQKRwr55w— Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) June 5, 2023

“I don’t know how to move the body” pic.twitter.com/xqtaiXBpj6— ITYSL memes (@ITYSL_memes) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, to support this innovative experience, Vision Pro will be powered by the revolutionary VisionOS, a custom operating system explicitly designed for spatial computing. In addition to the headset, Apple introduced exciting updates to its major operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 10, watchOS 10, and tvOS.

Furthermore, Apple introduced an all-new MacBook Air boasting a 15-inch display, providing users with a larger canvas for their creative endeavors. Additionally, the company showcased its commitment to professional users with the unveiling of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, both equipped with advanced features and powered by the highly anticipated M2 Ultra Max processor.