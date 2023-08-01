WWF Germany Uses Twitter's Iconic Bird Logo To Highlight Wildlife Extinction

A small idea when shared at the right time can trigger a massive response and this viral German advertisement has become a testimony to it. Elon Musk’s rebranding of the Twitter logo as ‘X’ has created a massive buzz on social media. Not only has it inspired memes but creative agencies are also using the monumental update in the world of marketing and advertising. In the case of German Agency McCann, they’ve used the moment to shed light on wildlife conservation. Created for the nature and environmental protection organization WWF (World Wildlife Fund), the clever advertisement has gone viral across social media platforms.

The graphic used by the agency marks the evolution of Twitter logos while also simultaneously urging everyone to take the protection of wildlife seriously before it is too late. In 2006, the Twitter logo can be seen represented by a blue bird until years after in 2023 it turns into a black-and-white X. Notably, the variety of blue birds is used to denote the vivid range of avian species present in the world. Meanwhile, the X towards the end marks the urgent need to take precautionary measures before the planet becomes completely devoid of avian species. The German text on the graphic when translated to English loosely means, “Protect our animal species before it’s too late.”

The agency shared the graphic on LinkedIn alongside a poignant message that reads, “The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!"

In the reply section, several users lauded the German agency’s creative advertising including WWF Germany. “Thank you for this brilliant idea," wrote the NGO. Meanwhile, a LinkedIn user hailed it as a “Superb Idea," and another called it, “Simple and great." One more added, “This is great, guys. Love it."

