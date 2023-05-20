Xiaomi’s Former India Boss Has This Parenting Advice On Smartphones

In a thought-provoking LinkedIn post, Xiaomi’s former India CEO, Manu Kumar Jain, has sounded an alarm for parents, urging them to reconsider giving smartphones to their children at an early age. Citing a report from Sapien Labs, the post highlighted a worrisome correlation between early smartphone and tablet exposure and the increased likelihood of mental health issues in adulthood. The numbers revealed in the study are staggering. Approximately 60-70 percent of females who had early access to smartphones before the age of 10 experienced mental health challenges as adults. Males, too, were not immune, with around 45-50 percent of those exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 facing similar issues later in life. These findings serve as a wake-up call for parents to reconsider their approach to technology and its impact on their children’s mental well-being.

Jain urged parents to resist the temptation of using smartphones as a quick fix to keep their kids occupied. Instead, he advocated for real-world interactions, outdoor activities, and engaging children in hobbies. By doing so, parents can create a healthier and more balanced environment that promotes authentic learning and social interactions.

While acknowledging the positive impact of smartphones and tablets in our lives, the former CEO emphasised the need for caution when it comes to young children. He stressed that excessive screen time among kids can have severe consequences.

The post concludes with the words, “Let me be clear — I am not against smartphones or tablets. These devices have revolutionized our lives and brought immense convenience and connectivity. I myself use them a lot. However, it’s essential to exercise caution when it comes to giving them to young children.”

This thought-provoking post has sparked a conversation among LinkedIn users, with many expressing their concerns and sharing their experiences. For many, it was a timely reminder for parents to reflect on their children’s smartphone usage and take proactive steps to ensure their mental health and well-being. “My elder daughter got exposure to a personal smartphone only after class X. We bettered it with the younger one. She got it after XII. They still thank us for doing so. The younger one was the butt of jokes in her class. But within a few months, most friends felt she was the most sorted out one. So, agree totally. We, parents, are hooked. Passing it on,” an account remarked.

“Fully support your words brother Manu Kumar Jain,” another comment read.

A user wrote, “Very true.. The usage has to be significantly reduced to make a healthy lifestyle for kids from an early age itself…”

This study by Sapien Labs analyzed data from nearly 28,000 individuals aged 18-24 collected through the Global Mind Project, a survey on mental well-being. The researchers examined the relationship between the age of first smartphone or tablet ownership and mental health outcomes. The findings showed that mental well-being improved as the age of first ownership increased, with a more significant improvement observed in females compared to males. Social self-perception, mood, adaptability, and resilience also improved when smartphones were acquired later.