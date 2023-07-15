‘Yamuna Is Not Flooding…’: Old Illustrations Of River Near Delhi’s Red Fort Go Viral

In an unusual event, the national capital has been wrestling with extreme floods brought by heavy rainfall and a steep rise in the level of the Yamuna river. The river has reached its highest levels in 45 years, resulting in the waterlogging of various parts of the city and hundreds of residents being evacuated from their homes. As the water level crossed the danger mark, images from the Red Fort, portraying the Yamuna water arriving at the walls of the monument went viral. Since then, many individuals have come up with various illustrations, paintings, and throwback pictures of Red Fort.

Recently, a twitter user shared before and after visuals of Red Fort. The pictures showcased the comparison between the present-day status of the monument with a Mughal-era painting that depicts the same area centuries ago, when the Yamuna River used to flow there naturally. The tweet read, “A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims its floodplain.”

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it's floodplain. #Yamuna #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg— Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

An individual highlighted the Yamuna’s course in the era of Shah Jahan and wrote, “Some Historical facts covering Red Fort & Yamuna : When Shah Jahan moved his capital from Agra to Delhi, he came to the newly built Red Fort through the Yamuna and entered the fort from a water gate. Even Bahadur Shah Zafar escaped the Red Fort in 1857 from the same water gate.”

Some Historical facts covering Red Fort & Yamuna :-When Shah Jahan moved his capital from Agra to Delhi,he came to the newly built Red Fort through the Yamuna and entered the fort from a water gate. Even Bahadur Shah Zafar escaped the Red Fort in 1857 from the same water gate. pic.twitter.com/dj7eP8Yo6U— Ｍａｎａｓ (@Manask867) July 13, 2023

“Ca- 1815. Red Fort from the Nigambodh Ghat. Delhi. Yamuna River will eventually reclaim what is hers! Deal with it!” a user claimed.

Ca 1815. Red Fort from the Nigambodh Ghat. Delhi. Yamuna ji will eventually reclaim what is hers! Deal with it! 💁🏻‍♂️ #DelhiFlood pic.twitter.com/6Yi8opsx14 — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) July 13, 2023

“The river also served as a protection barrier for the fort. So I guess Yamuna is not flooding Delhi, it’s just taking back its own area in a way which Delhi borrowed to settle. Thoughts?” a comment read.

It also served as a protection barrier for the fort. So I guess yamuna is not flooding delhi, it's just taking back its own area in a way which delhi borrowed to settle. Thoughts? #delhi #RedFort pic.twitter.com/C4YVBqNd9t— chintan (@thechintangupta) July 14, 2023

Since July 9, the Yamuna’s water levels have surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters. On Wednesday, breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters. This extraordinary occurrence is attributed to a combination of factors, including relentless rains. The last time a similar situation unfolded was in 1978.