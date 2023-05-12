Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fastest IPL Fifty in RR vs KKR and Fans Keep Up With Meme Game on Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal was an absolute beast at Eden Gardens, wreaking havoc with his hitting spree that left everyone awestruck. The RR vs KKR match was an absolute rollercoaster ride, and this 21-year-old dynamo was the star of the show, unleashing an unstoppable barrage of runs. And, in this display of pure cricketing madness, Jaiswal shattered records by blasting the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in a jaw-dropping 13 balls! That’s right, he blew past the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who both hit fifties in 14 balls against Delhi Daredevils and the Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

His innings was truly one for the books, solidifying his status as the emerging ‘Star of the Generation’. It’s no wonder that fans and enthusiasts couldn’t help but shower him with praise, especially the online users who flooded the internet with their admiration for Jaiswal. And guess what? Memes took centre stage, adding a hilarious twist to the whole frenzy.

Check out how Desi users took to the virtual streets, unleashing a tidal wave of memes on Twitter that had everyone in stitches.

Indians watching Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/BJ2cvmazqF— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 11, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Nitish Rana: pic.twitter.com/F2QGdV2jud— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 11, 2023

YASHASVI JAISWAL SMASHED FIFTY FROM JUST 13 BALLS.FASTEST FIFTY IN IPL HISTORY.#KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/8TGe0YWLfx — Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) May 11, 2023

Yuvraj Singh after yashasvi Jaiswal's 13 balls fifty pic.twitter.com/7FFcIA6Wa0— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 11, 2023

Right from the get-go, Yashasvi Jaiswal signaled that he was about to unleash something extraordinary. With the very first delivery of RR’s chase, he fearlessly charged down the track and sent the ball sailing over the boundary for a magnificent six.

But that was just the beginning of Jaiswal’s astonishing performance. In a single over, he creamed a staggering 26 runs off KKR captain Nitish Rana, leaving everyone in disbelief. The guy was on fire! Jaiswal, fuelled by his brilliance and the crowd’s ecstatic cheers, remained unbeaten on a mind-blowing 98 runs off just 47 deliveries. Even RR captain Sanju Samson added lightning-fast 29-ball 48 that propelled them to a resounding victory, crushing KKR by nine wickets.