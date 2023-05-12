Yashasvi Jaiswal's Pic With 'Idol' Virat Kohli Goes Viral After RR Batter's Fastest IPL Fifty

The cricketing world has been buzzing with excitement since yesterday, and one name that has been on everyone’s lips is Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young batter’s awe-inspiring inning in the IPL has etched his name in history, as he achieved the fastest fifty ever recorded in the tournament. Following his incredible knock that led his team, the Rajasthan Royals, to a stunning victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders, the cricketing community is abuzz with discussions about the 21-year-old prodigy. In the midst of all the admiration surrounding Jaiswal’s exceptional achievement, a photograph has emerged on the internet, capturing a significant moment between him and his idol, Virat Kohli.

This image, taken back in September 2021 after a match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, showcases Jaiswal standing alongside Kohli. In an Instagram post, Jaiswal expressed his gratitude, stating, “Post-RCB game ritual. So much to learn from the Legend…thank you so much for your kind words Bhiya, inspiration for all of us."

Jaiswal didn’t just talk the talk, he walked the walk, making his maiden half-century in October and continuing to shine ever since! Fast forward to 2023, and Jaiswal made a jaw-dropping 124 runs off just 62 balls in a T20 match against the Mumbai Indians, scoring his first century in the format. Despite the loss, Jaiswal’s performance was out of this world! And if that wasn’t impressive enough, he went on to break yet another record at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Fuelled by sheer determination, Jaiswal blazed his way to a mind-boggling 50 off just 13 balls, shattering a joint record previously held by the likes of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. His performance left everyone in awe, including Kohli.

Overflowing with admiration, the RCB star couldn’t contain his excitement and took to Instagram to share a story that captured the essence of Jaiswal’s brilliance. “Wow, this is some of the best batting I have seen in a while. What a talent," Kohli penned, applauding the young prodigy for his sensational knock of 98 runs. Not only did Jaiswal surpass the 500-run mark in the IPL 2023 season, but he also left an indelible mark on the cricketing world with his sheer brilliance.

Check out Virat Kohli’s Story for Yashasvi Jaiswal:

It was a moment that Jaiswal had longed for, and boy, did he deserve it!