Yashraj Mukhate Converts Property Broker’s Video Into A Hilarious Song; Watch

Yashraj Mukhate, the internet sensation, has consistently held audiences spellbound with his extraordinary talent. With his ingenious renditions of popular tracks like Besharam Rang and his creative reimagining of Rasode Mein Kon Tha, he continuously showcases his boundless versatility. Blending catchy tunes, infectious beats, and iconic dialogues with unmatched finesse, Yashraj Mukhate effortlessly stands out from the crowd. Once again, he has struck gold with his latest masterpiece, ingeniously crafting a captivating musical creation from a viral social media video clip that will surely leave you in splits.

This time, Yashraj chose a reel of a property broker Bhavesh Kaware, who passionately informs his audience about his ability to assist them in finding their dream homes. “Ye herbal line kaha padta hai? (Where does this herbal line appear?),” he wrote the caption. Yashraj ingeniously incorporates tabla beats into the reel, transforming it into a delightful musical composition. Additionally, he displays his dancing skills, grooving to the rhythm of his own creation.

Within just a few hours of its posting, the video skyrocketed to viral fame. Viewers were instantly captivated by the recreation, showering the comment section with their overwhelming love and appreciation.

A user stated, “D Mart ke paas ye gana baja do and this man will appear (Play this song near D Mart, and this man will appear.)"

While another user sarcastically discussing his dream, said, “Kal raat ko sapne Mai ye aajao aajao bol Raha tha Aaj track bana diya (Last night in my dream, this person was saying Come, come! Today, you have created a track for it.)"

“Pehle hi dimaag mein chal raha hai kab se. Ab hook ke saath chalega. (It has been running in my mind since before. Now it will go along with the hook)" another comment read.

Another person said, “Why was I waiting for this already." The video also received positive comments from actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Prajakta Koli. The clip has taken the internet by storm, resonating deeply with viewers and amassing over 89,000 likes in a short span of time.