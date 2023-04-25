Yashraj Mukhate Vibes With Sachin Tendulkar in New Bop Celebrating Legend's 50th Birthday

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back with another bop and this time, it features cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. In a video celebrating Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, Yashraj has created a quirky song that hinges on just one word said by Sachin: “Pachaas". “When you can make songs but not a conversation," reads the text on the Reel. The skit starts off with Tendulkar and Yashraj awkwardly attempting to make conversation, with the latter asking the former about his sweep shot and square shot, until Tendulkar asks him, “tumne gaana banane ki koshish ki hai?"

Yashraj tells him that he creates songs and asks if Tendulkar would join him. The cricketer agrees, but says that he would say only one word. “Pachaas", he says, and Yashraj comes up with a whole song about how the ‘Master Blaster’ would be making a full century even in age. “Life ki highlight me jayegi ye cheez, ki Sachin sir ke 50th birthday ke liye unke saath gaana banaya tha!" Yashraj wrote in the caption, with a heart emoji.

Check out the full video here:

“Mere taraf se pachaas likes," one Instagram user commented. “Pachaas… ekdum khaas," another wrote. “Pachaas be like at least Yaad toh kiya. Nahin toh Sachin sirf century banata hai," quipped one user. There were many who were also happy to see Yashraj’s surging popularity. After all, it’s no small feat to make a whole Reel with the God of Cricket. “Oh this must have become a core memory in your head now ❤️ more power to you man," one user said. “Is ladke ki growth dekh kar Dil se Khushi hoti hai," another user commented.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, Also known as the ‘Little Master’ and the ‘Master Blaster’, was born on April 24, 1973. He is one of the torch-bearing stalwarts of Indian cricket and a part of the reason why the sport is so popular in the country.

