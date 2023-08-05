Yashraj Mukhate's Musical Twist to 'Lappu Sa Sachin' Meme Has Got Internet Grooving

‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ shows no signs of fading amongst the meme enthusiasts who simply can’t get enough of Seema Haider’s neighbour’s spirited rant about her PUBG boyfriend, Sachin Meena. Ever since the woman eloquently scolded him using a colourful array of slang words, her rant has blossomed into a wellspring of memes, centred around her iconic phrase, “Sachin… Kya hai Sachin mein. Lappu sa Sachin hai. Bolna use aave na. Bolta woh hai na… jhingur sa ladka," which has achieved viral status.

But that’s not all. Renowned composer Yashraj Mukhate has added his own melodic twist to this woman’s comical outburst. Mukhate, celebrated for crafting musical renditions from viral videos and dialogues that capture attention on social media, worked his magic on this meme as well. He shared his version of the song on Instagram. The video commences with him weaving a tune from the woman’s dialogue, with “Kya Hai Sachin Mein” becoming the cornerstone of his musical arrangement. He even lends his vocals to the tune.

Accompanying the video, Mukhate playfully penned, “Lappu sa Sachin.”

In no time, the video went viral, eliciting unstoppable laughter due to this unforeseen transformation of the woman’s rant. A user exclaimed, “Omg, you turned this into a romantic track!” Another user shared their disbelief, “I literally manifested this… Was telling my friends about why has @yashrajmukhate made a song on this yet…and here it is.”

“Now she’s more famous than both Sachin and Seema,” chuckled a third observer. Even the prominent TV actress Munmun Datta chimed in, commenting, “Hahaha Never expected this though.”

In a fresh twist, Seema and Sachin’s neighbouring critic returned for another round of roast. This time she said, “Pyar ke liye koi reasons hone chiye. Normal si baat hai, aadmi to hona chahiye. Vo keeda sa to ladka…jhingur sa. Vo sukha sa…kabhi tez hawa chal gai na to pata nahi kitni dur jake padega."

This new video swiftly gained traction, triggering uncontrollable laughter amongst the Desi community, who couldn’t contain their amusement over the lady’s unwittingly hilarious remarks.