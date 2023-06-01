YJHD Turns 10: These Tweets Will Make You Want to Watch 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Again

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has completed 10 complete years. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin not only jolted all the box office records but continues to remain popular even today. The movie about friendship and love stories resonated with many. Hard to believe, the movie recently completed a decade.

While the cast had a gala time at the reunion, fans also took to Twitter and shared many tweets remembering the movie. While some shared their favourite scenes from the film, others talked about characters and the relatable plot.

“Every time I watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I experience a wide range of feelings. It pricks at your heartstrings and brings up memories of the mixed emotions of growing up,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets that will make you rewatch the film, have a look:

Every time I watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I experience a wide range of feelings. It pricks at your heartstrings and brings up memories of the mixed emotions of growing up. 10 YEARS OF YJHD pic.twitter.com/RsgO2KazNL — a️ (@GirlAdmireRK) May 30, 2023

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10, here's a dialogue that centres me, one that I repeat to friends, family, and anyone distressed about missing out on things. I once quoted this to a friend, literally, in Udaipur on a trip, because we wanted to do too much in too little time. pic.twitter.com/VfLykaLEVN— Nona Uppal (@nona_uppal) June 1, 2023

I love how in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bunny's 'Mai udna chahta hu, daurna chahta hu' line is directly contrasted by the lyrics in Kabira — 'ban liya apna paigambar, tar liya tu saath samandar, fir bhi sookha man ke andar' perfectly illustrating the film's thesis that— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) May 30, 2023

THE YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI CAST REUNITED??!! omg these people Raised me! pic.twitter.com/UTQBk8vWaC— ridz (@triptiidimrii) June 1, 2023

10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and each day i relate with Naina here more pic.twitter.com/fhqRZJ20Jo— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) May 31, 2023

happy 10 years of yeh jawaani hai deewani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHJTrugBCQ— tara (@saurnaurr) May 30, 2023

Naina Talwar is the heart of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani..without Deepika Padukone's charisma and starmaking performance, the character would've been lost to clichés. Her impact on pop culture speaks for itself ❤️ #10YearsOfYJHD pic.twitter.com/k2YFEwpe2W— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) May 31, 2023

10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and still this movie holds a special place in our heart. This movie radiates warmth the comfort of being ourselves. pic.twitter.com/JQAK2HTSWy— Ket♡ (@InsanelySsane) May 31, 2023

My most favourite lines from #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani are“Teri Manzilon ko Chhuke Bhaga Tera Raasta.Tere Guzre Dino Se Jaga Tera Vaasta.” It says that the things Bunny wanted to achieve were not his destination but mere stoppages in his journey which ends at where it began. pic.twitter.com/8Ej2w6SgjI — Raymond. (@rayfilm) May 31, 2023

10 years of yeh jawaani hai deewani, a movie that made me feel like i wasn’t alone in life’s journey and that it was okay to be as nerdy and ambitious as naina was as some people will still choose to love me BECAUSE OF it, not simply in spite of pic.twitter.com/8Y1dnGH11O— ridz (@triptiidimrii) May 30, 2023

If you've a strong desire to do something, you've to do it regardless of what life throws at you.Just like Naina, who took to take a solo trip to manali with 25 strangers!And then life happened to her.#YehJawaaniHaiDeewani pic.twitter.com/cb9JHuRTVk— Sachin (@Sachin__nani) May 31, 2023

Farooq Sheikh was so brilliant in this scene..the pain of living apart from your parent and child is something else but so is the joy that truly loved you for who you were pic.twitter.com/47EZw6kQiu https://t.co/3M4i7lutQm— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) May 31, 2023

Will Always Be My Comfort Movie !• Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.(2013) pic.twitter.com/WwxDwJaVJZ — les. (@cupcakeshuggs) May 31, 2023

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani…!! That’s it. That’s the Tweet… pic.twitter.com/BklyuqEbD2 — Ved Vardhan  (@_Ved_Vardhan_) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ shared a deleted scene from the movie. The scene was supposed to be from the time when Naina, played by Deepika, and Bunny, played by Ranbir, are headed out to explore Udaipur. This scene shows Ranbir entering Deepika’s room before heading out. Right after entering, he realizes that Deepika is inside the washroom, having a shower. Making the most of the situation, he starts flirting with her only to realize that it was actually Deepika’s mom inside.