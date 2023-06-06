CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yo Yo Honey Singh Inviting Ranveer Allahbadia to Delhi Has Everyone Asking 'For What?'

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:54 IST

Delhi, India

Viral video shows Yo Yo Honey Singh inviting Ranveer Allahbadia to Delhi for 'something' and internet can't stop pondering, 'But for what?'

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known for his popular Beer Biceps Podcast, has once again made headlines with his latest episode of ‘The Ranveer Show’ featuring the renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. In this episode, Yo Yo shared fascinating insights about his comeback and his life journey before and after his hiatus. However, it was one particular moment towards the end of the show that left both the host and online viewers puzzled, sparking a hilarious guessing game on social media.

During the closing moments of the episode, Yo Yo extended a rather cryptic invitation to Ranveer, urging him to visit Delhi for a ‘special’ purpose. He said, “You’ll come to Delhi to me… without a camera…" Ranveer, taken aback but intrigued, agreed to the invitation and expressed his gratitude for the star rapper’s presence on the show. But, before he could finish his sentence, Yo Yo interrupted, adding, “Will show you something… Will make you feel something. Because everyone can’t be made to."

Ranveer’s expressions clearly reflected his surprise, leaving viewers even more curious. One Twitter user humourously captured the moment, stating, “One of those moments jab ranveer ki spiritual soul bhi kaanp uthi (One of those moments when even Ranveer’s spiritual soul shivered)," while sharing a snippet of the video.

This left everyone pondering the same question: “What exactly is Yo Yo inviting him for?" As the guessing game continued, Twitter users found themselves unable to suppress their laughter. “This was way too funny," commented one user, while another exclaimed, “His okay [sic]!" The third user couldn’t help but wonder, “Why his expressions are so extra and funny always?"

    The fourth user perfectly captured the collective sentiment, succinctly asking, “Kyaa karna haii par" - hilariously encapsulating everyone’s burning curiosity and the underlying desire to unravel the ‘mystery’!

