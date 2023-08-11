'You Are An Example': Dad Breaks Stereotypes By Wearing Pink Tutus To Watch Barbie

In a world where gender expectations often dictate the choices we make, this father’s bold move was nothing short of extraordinary. It all began with a simple request from his daughter: “Daddy, would you take me to the premiere of Barbie, but you wear something pink or are you ashamed?" Instead of dismissing the idea as a fleeting childhood notion, the father chose to seize the opportunity to connect with his daughter in a way that transcended stereotypes and societal norms.

The father accepted his daughter’s playful challenge and donned a pink tutu for their outing to watch the Barbie movie. A user named Eleazar Rodriguez Hernandez shared a few pictures of himself on his Facebook handle. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with all smiles in a vibrant pink tutu.

Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the post, he wrote a caption in Spanish. “Mi hija me dijo papi llévame al estreno de la barbie pero te pones algo rosa o te da vergüenza. Creo a la que le va a dar vergüenza sera a ella (My daughter said Daddy take me to the premiere of Barbie but you wear something pink or are you ashamed. I think the one who’s going to be embarrassed will be her)."

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. Many showered love on the father for his adorable gesture while others made fun of him.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “I wish I had a father like you who gives everything for his daughter no matter what, you’re a great brother keep it up God bless you and your family."

“Hopefully when your daughter arrives with someone like you, you’ll still laugh just as much," another wrote.

A Facebook user wrote, “My respect to that father. That means he loves his daughter very much," while one commented, “You are an example that doing things like what you did doesn’t make you less man if not a better person. In my work, we said that you are more man to do this because it takes courage to do a challenge like this."

The post was shared on July 20, a day before the global release of the Barbie movie. Since then, the images featuring the father have experienced a virulent surge in popularity, having been reposted by numerous individuals across different social media platforms.

