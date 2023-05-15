You Are No Less Than Sherlock Holmes If You Manage To Solve This Puzzle

Capturing pictures of clouds has become a popular trend in recent times. Be it the first rays of the sun or the midnight sky, people seize every moment to capture the ethereal allure of clouds in their camera. But, one photo doing the rounds on the internet is bound to leave you stumped. The captivating picture, shared by the Instagram handle Optical Illusions, presents a delightful enigma. Is it a picture of clouds or snow? If you can manage to figure out the correct answer, you are truly no less than a genius.

Optical illusions forever enchant and engage our mental faculties. They often make us question our decisions and leave us confused.

Upon initial observation, the picture presents numerous cloud formations, resembling hills, illuminated by the gentle glow of moonlight. However, another possibility arises when you consider the possibility of snow and a flashlight. The white, undulating contours could be perceived as snowy landscapes, highlighted by the focused beam of a flashlight. This interpretation suggests a wintry scene, evoking a sense of cold and tranquility. The contrast between the two interpretations emphasises the subjective nature of perception and highlights the importance of context and personal experiences in shaping our understanding of visual stimuli.

Understanding and solving optical illusions can indeed be a perplexing task for many individuals. Optical illusions often play tricks on our visual perception, challenging our understanding of reality. If you failed to guess between the two, let us guide you. If you watch it closely, it is snow with a flashlight in between.

Many people were able to solve the puzzle correctly. A user commented, “Snow for sure, but I wish it was clouds”.

An account even gave a brief explanation of the answer. “Here’s kind of a deep explanation but I think it is snow only for one reason so this person probably lives in a place that gets a lot of snow and what it looks like to me is that they dug a big hole and put a phone flashlight down in the bottom or even just a regular flashlight so it looks like it’s looking up at the clouds,” the comment read.