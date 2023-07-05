'You Can’t Un-See It': Fans Notice Fake Scenes In James Cameron's Titanic

A lot happened back in 1997. Not just in terms of historical events, but also in the entertainment industry. James Cameron’s iconic film Titanic was released the same year. Fans were left in tears with the love story of the star-crossed lovers Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson. Of course, the track My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion helped sell the movie too. After being loved for so many years, a few TikTok users have found out about something particular that has left them in stitches. A scene from the movie is created using CGI. No, we are not talking about the sinking of the Titanic. Of course, a movie that revolves around a disaster is bound to have some CGI, but this scene in particular did not really need one.

LADbible reported that a TikTok user Jess was the one to point it out. The scene happens when the Titanic sets out for its maiden voyage. The camera is panned around the cruise liner to show passengers enjoying their stay. The scene is obviously computer-generated to anyone who takes a moment to watch it. There are passengers, shakily making their way around the ship. Back in 1997, the technology was not as up to the mark as it is now. So, it goes without saying that while people might not have caught on to it back then, they are starting to see it now.

Social media users were divided on whether the use of CGI was cringy or groundbreaking for 1997. LADbible shared that a bunch of people on TikTok compared it to different animations. “Is this the new Sims 4 Titanic expansion pack?" one user joked. Another said, “It’s giving The Polar Express motion capture animation."

Meanwhile, a few came to the defence of the CGI. “For 1997 this was groundbreaking VFX, the first of its kind in any movie, but yeah once you see it you can’t un-see it,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s only normal to finally notice bad graphics on a 25 yr old movie. But in the 90’s this was state of the art and no one noticed."

Actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the movie as two star-crossed lovers belonging to different social classes. They fall in love during the ship’s maiden voyage. The movie was praised for its cinematography, the performances of the actors, music, and emotional depth upon its release.