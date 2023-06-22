'You Did A Great Job': UK Man's Attempt At Dal Pakwan Wows Desi Foodies

Dal Pakwan makes for a scrumptious breakfast in multiple households. The dal prepared is simply made with soaked chana, while Pakwan is a deep-fried Puri snack made out of plain dough. Although the Pakwan looks like Bhature, there’s quite a difference between these Indian bread. Now, a UK food enthusiast’s attempt at making this Sindhi dish has gained massive traction on Instagram. The bio of the man on the social media platform reveals his immense love for Indian dishes.

Meanwhile, just one scroll of his profile gives fans a peek at the plethora of desi food that he has self-made and already devoured. During the final leg of his Sindhi special week, the man decided to try making Dal Pakwan, and in his words, the flavours just “blew him away.” The video opens with the man hogging up the Sindhi dish as the inline text in the background gives the intro, “Welcome back to Sindhi week we are making Dal Pakwan.”

The first step towards preparing the dish included him adding soaked chana dal, green chilli, turmeric, and salt in water inside a pressure cooker. He then begins to roll out the dough made with refined flour, salt, and water on the cooking platform. It is seen that one of his fingers is covered with a band-aid, but it doesn’t waver him even a tad bit. To acquire the perfectly round shape of the Pakwan, the UK man uses a bowl to cut out the excess dough. The flattened dough is then fried in hot oil before he moves on to soak and blend tamarind with water.

The last part sees him frying green chillies and red chilly powder in a pan to be served as spicy sides. During the garnishing stage, the blended and strained tamarind water is added to the top of the dal before the addition of onions and chopped coriander. While sharing the video, the UK man wrote, “For the final Sindhi Week recipe we have the amazing Dal Pakwan. I chose the most simple version and I’m so glad I did!” He also asked his viewers to not pay attention to his wounded finger. “Don’t worry about my finger I’m fine! Occupational hazard,” he confirmed.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtB6A45qwGD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=57943d4a-e7ab-4dd0-885b-409aa456b8f2

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it won the hearts of desi foodies, especially the Sindhi community. While some called it phenomenal, many said watching the clip has made them crave the dish. A user wrote, “Appreciating this reel so much. Dal Pakwan is an emotion for us Sindhis.” Another enquired, “Did you like it though? Dal Pakwan is the most common breakfast in Sindhi events. It’s so damn good and delicious.”

One more asked the man, “When are you going to cover Madhya Pradesh state just waiting for that.” But many seemed just delighted with his valiant efforts, “Bro, I’m so proud and happy, finally some spotlight on Sindhi food. You did a great job, nice one.”

The clip has amassed over a million views on Instagram.