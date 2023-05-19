You Have 20 Seconds To Solve This Puzzle Featuring 12 Tanks

If you enjoy engaging in brain riddles and puzzles during leisure time, then we have hot something specifically designed for you. Viral optical illusions on social media go beyond conventional puzzles. Solving these brain games demands thinking out of the box. So, are you ready to solve this puzzle?

In the image, there are 12 distinct tanks with water dripping into tank A from a tap. Your task is to determine which tank will fill up first. Although the arrangement of tanks and pipes might appear perplexing at first glance, you should be able to solve this brain teaser with a bit of thought application.

As you observe the image more closely, you’ll realize that there is a level of complexity involved in determining which tank will fill up first. It’s important to pay attention to the details and consider the interconnectedness of the tanks and pipes. Want to try this viral puzzle? Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Optical illusions (@opticalillusionss)

The image could be quite confusing, and it’s not easy to guess the correct answer at first attempt. In the comment section of the post, many people speculated that Tank G would fill up first, but that is not the correct answer. If you are also struggling to get the right answer, we have got you covered.

Let’s examine each of the 12 tanks individually to determine the order of their filling:

Water from Tank A will flow through Tank B and Tank C.

Due to a blocked pipe, Tank D, Tank E, and Tank G will not fill up at all.

After Tank C, the water will continue to Tank J.

When we consider the connected pipes to Tank J, we can believe that Tank L will fill up before Tank I. Therefore, Tank K will be the last to fill up.

top videos

Hence, the correct answer to the puzzle is Tank F. The water descending from Tank L can only go into Tank F since the pipe leading to Tank H is blocked.

Did you get the answer right? If yes, it means you have great observational skills and an eye for detail. However, if you could not guess the right answer, don’t be disheartened. Practice with such puzzles will enable you to get it right eventually.