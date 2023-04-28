You Have Just 5 Seconds To Spot The Cat Hidden Among Owls

Brain teasers are a fascinating form of mental exercise that are designed to challenge the brain and test its limits. They come in many different forms, from puzzles and riddles to optical illusions and math problems. They can be simple or complex and can be solved individually or in groups. Brain teasers are not only a fun pastime, but also an effective way to improve memory and problem-solving skills. With their endless variety, these puzzles are a never-ending source of entertainment.

The recent brain teaser involving a cat and a parliament of owls has garnered the internet’s attention. The challenge requires people to locate a cat hidden among hundreds of owls. For those who are up for a challenge, the image is available below.

Gergely Dudas, a Hungary-based digital artist has shared a captivating image on Facebook that challenges viewers to spot a cat hidden among owls.

Since the image was shared last week, people have been appreciating the artist for his creativity as many have been unable to locate the cat. Those who have been able to find it couldn’t believe their eyes.

The brain teaser posted by Dudolf has received a number of reactions from people all over the world. Some users expressed their frustration at not being able to spot the hidden cat, with one person commenting, “Found an owl without a beak, never did get the cat."

Another user shared a similar sentiment, stating, “When I opened it my eye immediately landed on the cat so I feel like I missed out."

One user wrote, “This was brilliant!! Difficult but brilliant! Had looked at it a few times before noticing and realising the subtle feature that made it the cat."

Another user found the puzzle to be more challenging than usual, stating, “That was harder than usual. Great job."

If you’re one of the many people who are still scratching their heads trying to find the cat, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The cat is camouflaged among the owls, but it can be found on the fifth row, fourth from the right.

Read all the Latest News here