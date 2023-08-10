CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch It To Believe It: This Seagull Just Walked Into A Store To Grab A Sandwich
Watch It To Believe It: This Seagull Just Walked Into A Store To Grab A Sandwich

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 19:12 IST

Delhi, India

The bird is seen enjoying the sandwich soon after exiting the store. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The bird is seen enjoying the sandwich soon after exiting the store.

After picking up the sandwich, the bird tactfully waited for the automatic doors to open for a customer.

An incident involving a mischievous seagull and a stolen sandwich has captured the hearts of the internet. An old video, which has resurfaced on the internet once again, showcased the avian character named Gus, stealing a Tuna Sandwich from a store in Aberdeen, Scotland. In the clip, Gus waited for the store to be empty and then confidently entered inside to find some snacks. The bird tried to take a couple of sandwiches, but it struggled to carry them. Eventually, Gus managed to grab a tuna sandwich.

The seagull attempted to exit the store, but it tactfully halted its departure, allowing the automatic doors to reopen for an entering customer. Seizing the right moment, Gus darts outside. Interestingly, as the seagull left the store, a woman momentarily attempted to obstruct its path, trying to prevent the perceived theft before finally giving up. The seagull is seen eating the sandwich just outside the store.

Take a look at the video here:

According to a report by Deadline, this incident unfolded at a Co-op store located on Union Street in Aberdeen, Scotland. The star of the show, known as Gus, is the particular seagull renowned for its knack for stealing snacks from various shops.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, numerous social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. A user wrote, “This comment section gave me so much faith in humanity that everyone is in agreement that that woman is in fact, a Karen for trying to take food from the little guy who worked so hard and intelligently for his food. I love seeing us as humans, become more and more compassionate towards all animals! It’s beautiful."

Another commented, “Was a good video until someone rudely attempted to stop them."

“There are two kinds of people in this world, those who open doors for seagulls with sandwiches in their mouths, and those who try to take the sandwich….Don’t be a sandwich taker. Be a door opener," an Instagram user wrote.

The video garnered an impressive 20.9 million views so far.

What are your thoughts on the clever seagull? Let us know in the comments section.

first published:August 10, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 19:12 IST