You Won't Believe What All Is There In 'UK’s Filthiest Car'

Lindy Winship, a 60-year-old Saab Estate owner from Essex, has just snagged the ultimate bragging rights by winning the title of owning the ‘UK’s filthiest car.’ Who would’ve thought a grime-covered vehicle could earn you fame and glory? But Lindy is over the moon about her triumph. Afterall, victory is a victory. Lindy resides on a farm in Manning Tree, alongside her husband. Now, her Saab Estate is not your average, run-of-the-mill dirty car. It’s so incredibly filthy that passengers have given up any hope of stepping foot inside. The backseats have become a wasteland of half-eaten snacks, abandoned drink containers and an avalanche of litter. Lindy affectionately refers to this automotive mess as ‘the graveyard’—a fitting name for a car that has become the final resting place for all sorts of discarded items. We’re talking household odds and ends, clothing articles that may or may not have seen the light of day in decades, and, believe it or not, even the occasional stray broom.

Now, here’s where things get even more intriguing. Our fearless filth queen decided to enter her beloved ‘graveyard on wheels’ into a nationwide competition hosted by the tire and service provider, ATS Euromaster. It turns out Lindy and her husband always joked that their car could easily nab the title of ‘untidiest car in Britain.’ Well, the universe has a funny way of fulfilling our quirky dreams, because Lindy’s ride actually clinched the title.

To make her win even sweeter, Lindy was rewarded with a £200 (that’s approximately Rs 20,840) Amazon voucher. Just imagine the cleaning supplies she can purchase with that. Now, you might wonder how on earth Lindy’s car became a magnet for such disarray. Well, according to her, it’s a catch-all for anything and everything that needs to be cleared up or repaired around the farm. Her husband even chips in by stashing his questionable snacks and beverages in there.

Lindy shared a hilarious tidbit saying, “When my husband loses tools, I always say it’s probably in the graveyard, so a frantic search begins for a much-needed tool, which creates more mess! Apparently, everything in her comes in handy at some point.”

Lindy’s road to victory wasn’t an easy one as the competition was fierce. Rachel, a 38-year-old from Longridge, West Lothian, submitted jaw-dropping photos of her Hyundai i30, which gave Lindy’s Saab Estate a run for its money. Meanwhile, Mel from Benfleet, Essex, showcased the chaos inside her Ford Fiesta. It was a fierce battle of automotive grime, with many other contenders proudly displaying their untidy treasures. But when the dust settled (literally), it was Lindy and her astonishingly cluttered Saab Estate that emerged victorious.