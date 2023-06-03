Young CSK Fan Screaming, Crying After Jadeja's Winning Shot in IPL 2023 Final is All of Us

It was an unforgettable night for CSK fans as they witnessed the MS Dhoni-led team clinch their fifth IPL title in a thrilling final against the Gujarat Titans. Despite a two-day delay due to rains in Ahmedabad, the final match lived up to its hype and left fans on the edge of their seats. Since then, the internet has been buzzing with several videos capturing the euphoria of Chennai Super Kings’ victory. One particular video that has now gone viral showcases a young CSK fan who couldn’t contain his excitement and emotions, screaming with joy and bursting into tears while watching the match on TV.

The video captures a young boy engrossed in the intense final match, his hands clasped together as if in prayer, hoping for a CSK victory. The suspense builds as he watches the last ball with bated breath, his plea for a win echoing in his folded hands. Then, in a stunning moment, Ravindra Jadeja, the night’s hero, smashes the match-winning boundary. The young fan leaps from his seat, unleashing a euphoric scream that reverberates through the room. Overwhelmed by joy, he breaks into tears of happiness, exclaiming “Yay!" while signalling his elation.

Indeed, a poignant moment that perfectly encapsulated the overwhelming emotions experienced by every die-hard CSK fan on that unforgettable day!

Watch the Viral Video:

The video quickly caught the attention of Twitter users who could relate to it wholeheartedly. One user commented, “Kid is literally every CSK fan out there." Another user expressed their own experience, saying, “Can’t scream because everyone was sleeping just throw my hands full aggressively but silently. Try to cry but tears won’t come."

A third user chimed in, exclaiming, “Literally me."

The emotional connection that every Indian shares with cricket is truly unparalleled!